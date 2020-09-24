Karimganj: Three Nigerians Arrested

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
109

The Karimganj police arrested three Nigerian nationals from the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj on Wednesday evening. The Nigerians tried to enter Assam from the Tripura border when the police arrested them.

According to police, the Nigerian nationals have come to Tripura from Delhi by train with the help of a broker and for the last 6 months they were doing business in Tripura.

Police further informed that the Nigerians tried to enter Assam by a Maruti Van on Tuesday night. “We got information through reliable source and launched an operation against them with the help of Officer in-charge of Suraibari Police station Mintu Seal and apprehended them from Suraibari border,” informed police.

Related News

India Reduces Chinese Imports Significantly

2 Die After Building Collapses in Mohali

Minor Survives Even After Train Runs Over Him

Assess Short & Local Lockdowns: PM Modi to States

The Nigerians have been identified as Binnaspal Sisuji, Karnat Numanit and Alnis Sibuji. Police added that they entered Tripura and Assam without any valid passport.

You might also like
Regional

CAB: Black flags waved at Silchar MP Sushmita Dev

National

Campaigning for 5th phase of LS Polls continues

Top Stories

Married Man Elopes With Girl Under Garb of COVID

Top Stories

UP MLA’s Wife Charged Under Gangster Act

National

SC to hear Ayodhya dispute case on Jan 4

Regional

Massive fire breaks out in Morigaon

Comments
Loading...