Karimganj: Three Nigerians Arrested

The Karimganj police arrested three Nigerian nationals from the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj on Wednesday evening. The Nigerians tried to enter Assam from the Tripura border when the police arrested them.

According to police, the Nigerian nationals have come to Tripura from Delhi by train with the help of a broker and for the last 6 months they were doing business in Tripura.

Police further informed that the Nigerians tried to enter Assam by a Maruti Van on Tuesday night. “We got information through reliable source and launched an operation against them with the help of Officer in-charge of Suraibari Police station Mintu Seal and apprehended them from Suraibari border,” informed police.

The Nigerians have been identified as Binnaspal Sisuji, Karnat Numanit and Alnis Sibuji. Police added that they entered Tripura and Assam without any valid passport.