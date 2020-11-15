Top StoriesRegional

Karimganj: Two Sisters Gang-Raped, One Held

By Pratidin Bureau
In a shocking incident, on the eve of Diwali, two sisters were allegedly gang-raped in Karimganj’s Neelam Bazaar.

Both the victims had come from Tripura to visit their mother who was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. The heinous crime occurred when they were on their way back home.

The girls had rented a car for their return journey, where midway the driver took them to an isolated place under construction and imprisoned them, following which, they were sexually assaulted by five other men.

The victims narrowly escaped in the wee hours of Saturday morning and registered a complaint in Bazarichara police station.

Based on the information, the police launched an investigation at the site of the incident and seized a lot of objectionable items and arrested one suspect identified as Abdul Ahad in this connection. A hunt is on to arrest the five other culprits.

