Karnataka: 5 COVID Patients Die Allegedly Due To Oxygen Shortage

In a tragic incident, at least five COVID patients who were under intensive care at a private hospital in Karnataka have died on Tuesday allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

As per a report, the patients died within a span of one and half hours at around 3pm.

Meanwhile, district health officer Dr Yashwant Madinkar refuted the allegations and said that a committee of experts would investigate the matter.

Many similar incidents are being reported from across India in recent times. On Monday, over 24 patients died at a government hospital in Karnataka allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

