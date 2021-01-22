Karnataka: 8 Killed in Explosion at Stone Quarry

At least 8 people were killed in an explosion at a blast at a stone mining quarry in Shivamogga district in Karnataka, police said.

Police said that the possibility of subsequent explosions at the quarry at Hunasondi near village Abbalagere has not been ruled out since some dynamite sticks are still live. A bomb disposal squad has been called in and the entire area has been sealed, said police.

The people who died in the explosion were reportedly transporting the explosives meant for mining in a truck when the incident happened. The truck was destroyed, the police said.

According to a police official as quoted by NDTV said, “The entire area has been sealed off. So far we have seen two bodies and many are feared dead inside the quarry. Bomb disposal teams will reach here from Mangaluru and Bengaluru in a few hours. As there may be active explosives, nobody is allowed inside till the squads come here.”

According to reports, the blast occurred at around 10:20 pm on Thursday, resulting in a loud sound and tremors that could be felt in nearby Chikkamagaluru district as well. Many took the mysterious loud sound – which shattered window panes – to be an earthquake and ran out to the streets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death in the incident. Modi in a tweet wrote, “Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”