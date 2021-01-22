NationalTop Stories

Karnataka: 8 Killed in Explosion at Stone Quarry

By Pratidin Bureau
0

At least 8 people were killed in an explosion at a blast at a stone mining quarry in Shivamogga district in Karnataka, police said.

Police said that the possibility of subsequent explosions at the quarry at Hunasondi near village Abbalagere has not been ruled out since some dynamite sticks are still live. A bomb disposal squad has been called in and the entire area has been sealed, said police.

The people who died in the explosion were reportedly transporting the explosives meant for mining in a truck when the incident happened. The truck was destroyed, the police said.

Related News

News Breakfast @ 6

R-Day Checking: Two Police Officials Injured

Assam Police SI PET 2021 Scheduled on Feb 1

Major Revisions In HS Textbooks

According to a police official as quoted by NDTV said, “The entire area has been sealed off. So far we have seen two bodies and many are feared dead inside the quarry. Bomb disposal teams will reach here from Mangaluru and Bengaluru in a few hours. As there may be active explosives, nobody is allowed inside till the squads come here.”

According to reports, the blast occurred at around 10:20 pm on Thursday, resulting in a loud sound and tremors that could be felt in nearby Chikkamagaluru district as well. Many took the mysterious loud sound – which shattered window panes – to be an earthquake and ran out to the streets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death in the incident. Modi in a tweet wrote, “Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

You might also like
Regional

‘Unfollow/unlike’ the CAA supporters: Lurin

Regional

Coronavirus scare dampens Holi mood

Regional

Agreement signed to implement Subansiri Project

Regional

Zubeen shouldn’t raise irrelevant issues : Ranjit Das

Regional

Guwahati blast victim shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi

Top Stories

Assam: 2403 New COVID Cases Detected

Comments
Loading...