Karnataka Govt Announces 14-Days Lockdown from April 27

The Karnataka government has announced a 14-days lockdown in the state from Tuesday (April 27), announced Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The decision came following a cabinet meeting that was held on Monday morning as the state registered a record high of 34,000 COVID-19 cases on single day on Sunday.

“We have come to a decision after speaking to all ministers and experts,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting.

Stores selling essential items will remain open for people only from 6 am to 10 am, the Chief Minister confirmed.

“In government hospitals vaccination will be free for people between 10-45 years. For those above 45 years, Union Government will provide vaccination free,” the Chief Minister said. “From April 27 evening, stringer measures will be in place. Request vendors, shopkeepers to close right after so the police don’t have to compel them.”

Manufacturing sector constructions, agricultural activities will be allowed but garment factories are prohibited.

There will be no shortage of oxygen henceforth. The Union government has agreed to increase supply from 300 MT to 800 MT, he added.

Public transportation will not function. Goods can be transported from one state to another.

Take away from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol has been allowed.