Karnataka Home Minister Tests Covid +ve

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday has tested positive for coronavirus. He informed it in his twitter handle.

Bommai said he is asymptomatic and is under self-isolation.

“The infection was confirmed in the Covid-19 test yesterday for a working boy in our home. Against this backdrop I have also been tested and I have been infected, have no symptoms and are healthy and isolated at home,” he tweeted.

“Those who have recently come in direct contact with me are urged to get tested immediately and take appropriate precautions,” he added.