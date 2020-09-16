Top StoriesNational

Karnataka Home Minister Tests Covid +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
46

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday has tested positive for coronavirus. He informed it in his twitter handle.

Bommai said he is asymptomatic and is under self-isolation.

“The infection was confirmed in the Covid-19 test yesterday for a working boy in our home. Against this backdrop I have also been tested and I have been infected, have no symptoms and are healthy and isolated at home,” he tweeted.

Related News

Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict Set On Sept 30

Dhubri: Tortoise Meat Recovered, Five Escape

Boat Capsizes In Rajasthan, 14 Feared Drowned

Delhi BJP President Tests Covid +ve

“Those who have recently come in direct contact with me are urged to get tested immediately and take appropriate precautions,” he added.

You might also like
Regional

Rhino Poacher Arrested in Kaziranga

Regional

Bodo film Sinaithi to release on September 15

Regional

Huge scam in Geo Bags scheme reported

Regional

Khelo India: Akshay Boro Wins Bronze in 200m

Regional

COVID19 Guwahati: 450-bed hospital to be set up at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre

Top Stories

Baghjan blowout: Journalist files FIR alleging lack of arrangements

Comments
Loading...