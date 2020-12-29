NationalTop Stories

Karnataka Legislative Council Dy Chairman Found Dead

By Pratidin Bureau
45

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda was found dead on a railway track near Kadur of Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday morning. A suicide note was also recovered from the site.

According to reports, Dharmegowda’s body has been taken to the Shimoga government hospital for further investigation.

IGP West has said, “The matter is under investigation. There was a death note recovered from the site but cannot give out details of what’s in it.”

Related News

Actor Ram Charan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Speaker Suspends Rupjyoti Kurmi from Assembly

Arnab Goswami Paid BARC Ex-CEO to Rig Republic’s TRP: Cops

Meghalaya: 12 UK Returnees Test Negative for COVID-19

JDS leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said, “It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda’s suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state.”

A few weeks ago, Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Dharmegowda was pulled down from the Chairman’s seat as the BJP with the help of the JDS, wanted to dislodge the Chairman through a no-confidence motion.

This lead to a major chaos in the Karnataka Legislative Council with BJP, Congress, and JDS leaders attacking each other.

You might also like
Top Stories

Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 6-Year-Old

National

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari Gets Death Threat

Entertainment

Switzerland to install late actor Sridevi’s statue

National

PM Modi To Launch e-GramSwaraj portal on Friday

Technology

Google introduces new ‘Visual Snapshot’ feature

Regional

Gunmen loot cash, jewellery in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...