Karnataka To Introduce New Bill On Cow Slaughter

The BJP-led Karnataka government on Friday announced that a bill against cow slaughter will be tabled during the upcoming legislative session after the issue was discussed today at the cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru.

“There was discussion in the cabinet today. In the coming Assembly session the bill will be tabled…I will tell you about the provisions after the bill comes into effect,” Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan told media, as reported by NDTV.

“After the government came in, we had promised – go mata is our mother, they should not be slaughtered. The bill will 100% be introduced this coming session,” he added.

Mr Chavan further said that he will also go Gujarat and UP as well and see what they do, adding that the details of the bill were still being worked out and discussions are still on.

“This is a big thing – it is protection of go mata. The bill will come and it will be different and good and beautiful,” he asserted.

BJP National General Secretary and former Karnataka minister also mentioned the same on his tweet last week.

“Cow Slaughter Ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future. In have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get “The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill” passed in the Cabinet and present the same in upcoming Assembly Session,” Mr Ravi tweeted.

In have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get "The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill" passed in the Cabinet and present the same in upcoming Assembly Session. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) November 20, 2020

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of BJP on the other hand also addressed the issue and said that the BJP government is diverting the public from its failures. She also said that beef exports had doubled since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

.@BJP4Karnataka is desperate to divert public attention from its failures. 'Love Jihad', 'Cow Slaughter' and similar issues are their only hope to win elections.



4/8 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 21, 2020