Karnataka: Two BJP Legislators Test Covid +ve

Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat said they have tested positive for Covid-19.

While Ravikumar is the member of state legislative council (MLC) and Karnataka BJP General Secretary, Bhat represents the Udupi Assembly constituency.

Ravikumar, in a tweet, said his Covid-19 test came positive on Saturday and is asymptomatic. He is under home quarantine on the advice of the doctors.

MLA Raghuopathi Bhat too informed the same on his twitter handle. He has been hospitalized on doctor’s advise.

Several prominent politicians and legislators from the state have tested positive for the virus and recovered including Chief Minister B S Yedyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and several ministers in the state cabinet.