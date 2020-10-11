National

Karnataka: Two BJP Legislators Test Covid +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
34

Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat said they have tested positive for Covid-19.

While Ravikumar is the member of state legislative council (MLC) and Karnataka BJP General Secretary, Bhat represents the Udupi Assembly constituency.

Ravikumar, in a tweet, said his Covid-19 test came positive on Saturday and is asymptomatic. He is under home quarantine on the advice of the doctors.

Related News

Mumbai’s 800 Acres Aarey Declared Forest

Kolkata Metro Services Disrupted After Woman Attempts…

TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO Questioned By Mumbai Police

Jharkhand: JMM Leader Shankar Ravani And Wife Murdered

MLA Raghuopathi Bhat too informed the same on his twitter handle. He has been hospitalized on doctor’s advise.

Several prominent politicians and legislators from the state have tested positive for the virus and recovered including Chief Minister B S Yedyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and several ministers in the state cabinet.

You might also like
Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: Active cases cross 15000 mark

Regional

APW files FIR against Hajela with CBI

Regional

NIA verdict: NDFB (Anti talk) reacts

Top Stories

Assam Son Nirod Sarma martyred in J&K

Regional

Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 214

Regional

Attempt to sideline Mahanta fizzles out

Comments
Loading...