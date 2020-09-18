NationalTop Stories

Kashmir: Pulwama-Style Attack Prevented

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: PTI
72

A massive Pulwama-style attack was averted after 52 kilograms of explosives were discovered 9kms to the site of last year’s strike in Kashmir’s Karewa where over 40 soldiers were killed.

An Army statement quoted in an NDTV report said, a joint search operation was conducted on Thursday morning “the Karewa area of Gadikal revealed a Syntex tank that was buried in an orchard,” adding, “Around 52 kilograms of explosives were found in that water tank. There were 416 packets of explosives with 125 gm in each”.

“More searches led to another such tank with 50 detonators. The explosive is called “Super 90”, the statement further read.

