In an operation launched by the forest department, seven rhino horn smugglers arrested from Kaziranga. 4 smugglers have been arrested from Kaziranga while three have been arrested by the Bokakhat forest department.

The arrested have been identified as Rameswar Signar, Dhanpur Kardong, Tarzen Terang, Binod Taro, Rajen Rongfar, Mridul Pegu.

Notably, Tarzen Terang, Rajen Rongfar, and Mridul Pegu were involved in the illegal smuggling of horn in 2016.