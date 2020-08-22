Kaziranga: Covid Screening Center Demolished By Authorities

By Pratidin Bureau
As the state gradually returns to normalcy, a temporary Covid-19 screening center which was set up at Kaziranga to facilitate Ujjain pilgrims was demolished on Saturday after three months of service on the instructions of Bokakhat sub-divisional office.

The screening center which is the gateway to Golaghat district, saw many covid infected patients during the time.

Materials used in the screening center were torched down by the tent house owner to prevent the spread of the virus. Mechanical equipments on the other hand were sanitized.

The move has been decided in order to curb the covid-19 pandemic, halting its transmission through the used equipments and materials, said the owner of Prakash tent house.

