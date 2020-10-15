Kaziranga To Reopen for Tourists from Oct 21

The Kaziranga National Park (KNP) will reopen for tourists from October 21. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will open the park for tourists.

The tourists will be able to visit the park by maintaining the COVID-19 protocols.

The KNP director P Shivkumar informed media that jeep safari will also start in Kohora and Bagori Range.

The KNP director has earlier said that upon reopening, new set of rules and regulations will be imposed in accordance with the Center’s directives. For jeep safari and elephant rides, only about 50 per cent of the usual capacity will be allowed. Wearing face mask and face shield will be mandatory for the tourists, and KNP staff, including jeep drivers, guides and other forest employees.

“The National Tiger Conservation Authority has already issued the set of guidelines to all national parks that shall be uniformly exercised all across the country,” added Shivkumar.

Other COVID guidelines like maintaining social distancing, frequent sanitization of hands, vehicles, etc will be followed.