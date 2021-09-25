EntertainmentTop Stories

KC Digital Films All Set to Enthral Audience With ‘Simple Suwali’

By Pratidin Bureau

KC Digital Films, which has received overwhelming response from the audience for the recently released short film ‘The Radio Guy’ and films like ‘Arranged’, ‘Maya Baidew’ and ‘Lovebirds’ is now all set for its new romantic comedy entertainer ‘Simple Suwali.’

The film revolves around a seemingly innocent NRI youngster, desperate to experience the pleasures of marital life, who returns to his hometown in the hope of finding the perfect ‘Simple Girl’ of his dreams. Little does he know, however, that simplistic as his desires may be, destiny has something totally different in store!

The short film features popular Assamese singers Dikshu Sarma and Richa Bharadwaj in lead roles and has been directed by national award winning director Samujjal Kashyap. The film has been written by Harsh Siddhanta and stars Deepak Kumar Roy, Birina Chakravorty, Jolly Laskar, Stuti Choudhury, Javed Akhtar and Harsh Siddhanta in supporting roles. Editing for the film has been done by Gautam Mazumdar, Final Mix and foley by Nabarun Borah, location sound by H Yash Raj Sharma and music direction by Harjeet Diaz.

