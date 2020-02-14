National

Kejriwal invites PM Modi for his swearing-in ceremony

By Pratidin Bureau
121

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony. He will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his cabinet at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday at 10 am.

According to sources, Kejriwal sent a letter to the prime minister on Friday morning. However, it was not yet clear whether PM Modi would attend the swearing-in ceremony.

As per sources, PM Modi is travelling to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to inaugurate over 30 projects. Meanwhile, all seven Delhi MPs and eight newly-elected BJP MLAs have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Dispur Police Station sends notice to Akhil

Regional

Tunnel connecting old Gauhati HC building to new building inaugurated

National

PM Modi Greets Nation with New Year Wishes

Sports

ICC suspends Zimbabwe Cricket

Regional

Only Party spokespersons can join media interviews: APCC

Regional

Ola, Uber plan complete shutdown today

Comments
Loading...