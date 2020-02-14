Kejriwal invites PM Modi for his swearing-in ceremony

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony. He will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his cabinet at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday at 10 am.

According to sources, Kejriwal sent a letter to the prime minister on Friday morning. However, it was not yet clear whether PM Modi would attend the swearing-in ceremony.

As per sources, PM Modi is travelling to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to inaugurate over 30 projects. Meanwhile, all seven Delhi MPs and eight newly-elected BJP MLAs have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.