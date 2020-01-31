Kejriwal Slams Pakistani Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal twitted, “Narendra Modi is Indian Prime minister. He is my Prime Minister as well.” on January 31st Afternoon.

Further, in his tweet, he stated, “Delhi election is our internal issue, and we have zero tolerance for interference, No matter how hard Pakistan tries they cannot attack the unity of India.

Arvind Kejriwal twitted this after Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Science & Technology Government of Pakistan criticized Narendra Modi over his speech “armed forces can defeat Pakistan “in 7-10 days.” at National Cadet Corps cap at the event in Delhi on January 29.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1223153777638809600

Fawad Hussain twitted, “People of India must defeat #Modimadness, under pressure to lose another State Elections (Delhi on Feb 8th), he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region, Mr. Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship laws and failing economy.”