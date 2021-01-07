Kejriwal Urges Ban On UK Flights Till Jan 31

Keeping in view of the escalating cases of the new coronavirus strain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the central government to extend the ban on flights between India and the UK till January 31.

“The Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of the extremely serious situation in UK, I would urge central government to extend the ban till January 31,” Kejriwal said on Twitter.

“With great difficulty, people have brought COVID situation in control. UK’s COVID situation is very serious. Now, why lift ban and expose our people to risk?” the chief minister said.

India had suspended all flights between the two countries from December 23 to January 7. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Saturday flights from India to the UK will resume from January 6, while services from that country to here would resume January 8 onwards, a PTI report.

Puri tweeted, “30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers. This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review”.

So far, 73 people, including those who recently returned from the UK and their contacts, have tested positive for coronavirus.