Kerala Declares 2-Day Mourning On Maradona’s Death

Kerala government has announced a two day state mourning starting from Thursday to pay tribute to legendary footballer Diego Maradona. Football has had a stronghold in states such as Kerala and West Bengal and thousands have mourned the football giant’s death.

Maradona visited Kerala in 2012 and Bengal in 2008 and 2017.

Meanwhile, national mourning of three days has started in Argentina after the national hero, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

According to a BBC report, a million people are expected to visit his casket displayed at Casa Rosada.

“Officials had rushed to install cordons and other measures to try to limit the spread of coronavirus, as big crowds gathered on the capital’s Plaza de Mayo on Wednesday night. Late into the night, a sea of people in Argentina shirts thronged the streets across the country to mourn Maradona’s death, and celebrate his life,” the BBC report read.

The results of an autopsy showed the “Hands of God” football giant had suffered acute heart failure.