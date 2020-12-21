Kerala Govt To Pass Resolution Against Farm Laws

Amid the farmers’ protests in and around Delhi, the Kerala government has decided to pass a resolution to reject the farm laws after a cabinet meeting was held on Monday.

A special assembly session will be called on December 23 to pass a resolution against the three agriculture laws. The Kerala government will approach Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to call a special assembly session. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala have reached a consensus in this regard and the resolution is likely to be passed unanimously.

Meanwhile, at Delhi border areas, farmer unions are observing a day-long relay hunger strike to press for the repeal of the Centre’s farm laws even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to hold talks with the protesting groups in a day or two to discuss their demands.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at several border areas of Delhi for the fourth week amid cold wave conditions, despite repeated attempts by the government to convince them about the benefits of the reforms, India Today reported.

On Sunday, farmers in Punjab and Haryana as well as those protesting on Delhi’s borders observed ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ on Sunday to pay tribute to those who died during the ongoing agitation.