Key Decisions Taken In Assam Cabinet Today

Several key decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held on Wednesday at the administrative staff college in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Key Highlights:

1. Bodo will be the associate official language for the state of Assam through an ordinance.

2. Bodo Kachari Autonomous Welfare Council will be constituted outside the sixth schedule area with Bodo dominated villages.

3. BTR elections to be held within December. The cabinet will request the state election commission to schedule for the same.

4. Conduct of public services’ recruitment examinations will no longer be outsourced to private agencies.

5. Henceforth, five public universities will conduct the recruitment examinations, or, the respective department of the state government will hold the exams.

6. Cabinet status will be given to the advocate general.

7. Students of Barak Valley who have not studied Assamese, Bengali, or Bodo need not appear in qualifying languages in APSC Combined Civil Services Examinations.

8. APSC regulations amended to remove restrictions on number of women members in APSC.

9. All sign boards in BTAD region should be in Assamese language along with English and Bodo.

10. The minimum number of members in all development councils will be 25 and the maximum can be increased to 45.

11. The salary of gaon buras will be increased from rupees 6800 to 9000.

12. There will two range offices and four forest beat offices will come up in Majuli.

13. Students of 428 tea gardens will be provided with free breakfast, lunch, and uniforms.

14. The assurance benefits of the Assam tea plantation fund scheme has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

15. 30 bighas plot in Amingaon will be given to National Fishery Development.

16. Vistarita Kanklata Mahila Sabalikaran Yojana Rs 50,000 capital subsidy to eligible SHGs.

17. Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme 2020 –

a) 3 per cent interest subvention of working capital.

b) Orthodox or speciality tea production subsidy @Rs7 per kg.

c) 25 percent subsidy on cost of Plant and Machinery of orthodox or specialty tea.

d) Agriculture Income Tax Holiday for three years.

18. Assam hydrocarbon and energy company – a state PSU to acquire 10 per cent participating interests in exploration cum production of an OIL Block at Namrup allotted to OIL India Limited for around Rs. 30 crores.