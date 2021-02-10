Key Decisions Taken In Assam Cabinet Today

Several key decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held on Wednesday in Dispur.

Key Highlights:

International athlete Hima Das will be appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Sportspersons representing Assam and India in international tournaments and championships such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Olympics will be provided with government jobs.

The CoM approved an amendment to the Integrated Sports Policy for the State providing for appointment to medal winners of Olympics, Asian Games, CWG (Class 1), and medal winners of World Championships senior (Class 2) officers.

The CoM approved the Energy Conservation building code for the state. All commercial buildings will have to abide by these regulations.

The CoM approved the extension of service benefits to 1,653 employees of Municipal Boards. All of them will be now contractual employees under UDD.

Electricity bills to be exempted for 30 units for all citizens across the state starting from January 2021 to March 2021.

A mini secretariat will be opened in Barak Valley with six departments: Personnel, R &DM, GAD, Agriculture, Fisheries, AH&V Dept.

A new Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra will come up in Dibrugarh district.

Cyber security policy to be launched in the state.

The CoM approved allotment of land to various NGOs and organisations including Guwahati Press Club, Karunadhara, Jatiya Swahid Pariyal Samannaya Rakhi Parishad, and Assam Anuchusit Jati Safai Karmachari Parishad.

The CoM approved the establishment of Bodoland and 6th Schedule Areas Administrative Staff College.

The CoM approved the renaming of the Hills Areas Department as Assam Sixth Schedule Council Department.

