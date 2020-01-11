Khelo India: Assam Govt. Announces rewards for medal winners

The Assam government on Friday announced cash incentives for the medal winners of Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

As per government announcement, Gold medal winners will receive a reward of Rs 1,00,000. Rewards of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 will be given to winners of silver and bronze medals respectively.

Assam’s gymnast Upasha Talukdar won the first medal for the state on Friday at the inaugural day of Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati.

In all, 6,500 athletes are taking part in the Khelo India at 20 disciplines. Inaugurating the games, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Assam Government has taken various steps to promote sports.

