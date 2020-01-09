Khelo India: Preliminary action begins today

The preliminary action of the 3rd edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 will kick off on Thursday (9 January) in Guwahati. As young athletes in the U-17 and U-21 age categories will compete across a wide variety of sporting events, the competition will culminate on 22nd January. Thursday will see action in Kabaddi, Gymnastics and Volleyball in the preliminary rounds.

However, the Youth Games will be formally inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday (10 January). As many as 20 sporting disciplines will be held at the event.

The Kabaddi event will be held at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Sonapur as teams from eight states battle it out in both the U-17 and U-21 age categories for the boys and girls.