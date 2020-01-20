Khelo India: Vivek Oberoi to Attend Closing Ceremony in Guwahati

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will be in Guwahati for the closing ceremony of the third Khelo India Youth games 2020, on January 21.

Earlier, in the opening ceremony, the Assam State government had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, PM Modi had canceled his trip amidst the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the Hindi-language biographical drama film, “PM Narendra Modi” in the lead role.

It is to be mentioned that in the ongoing event, Assam is in 6th position in the medal tally with 13 gold medals. In swimming, Assam’s Shivangi Sarma won gold in 100-meter freestyle taking her personal gold tally to 4.