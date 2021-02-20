Top StoriesEntertainmentWorld

Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: AP
4

American mega-celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has hit rock bottom and after seven years of marriage, Kardashian has filed for divorce from the rapper, AFP reported.

According to several US media outlets, the couple were living separately and were undergoing counseling for relationship issues.

Celebrity gossip site TMZ — which broke the news Friday — said the separation was “as amicable as a divorce can be.”

Related News

Mizoram: Tremors Felt In Earthquake Prone Champhai

3 NSCN (K) Ultras Held In Kohima

Assam: 23 New COVID Cases, 19 Discharged

Greta Thunberg Tweets On “Human Rights” With…

Kardashian, 40, is asking for joint custody of the couple’s four children, it added, with her lawyer Laura Wasser reportedly handing in the divorce papers Friday.

Kardashian’s publicist confirmed the divorce filing but did not provide further details.

The pair, who began dating in 2012 and married in Italy two years later, became one of the world’s most recognizable couples. Meanwhile, West, 43, has opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder, the AFP report added.

You might also like
Regional

Tripura East goes voting today

Regional

JE Claims 9 Lives in Assam Till Date

Regional

“Congress-AIUDF Alliance Despicable”: BJP MP Dilip Saikia

Top Stories

NEET To Be Held Amid Strict Covid-19 Protocols

Sports

India beat Australia in the 2nd ODI

Regional

Meghalaya: 109 Fresh Covid Cases Registered

Comments
Loading...