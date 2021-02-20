Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

American mega-celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has hit rock bottom and after seven years of marriage, Kardashian has filed for divorce from the rapper, AFP reported.

According to several US media outlets, the couple were living separately and were undergoing counseling for relationship issues.

Celebrity gossip site TMZ — which broke the news Friday — said the separation was “as amicable as a divorce can be.”

Kardashian, 40, is asking for joint custody of the couple’s four children, it added, with her lawyer Laura Wasser reportedly handing in the divorce papers Friday.

Kardashian’s publicist confirmed the divorce filing but did not provide further details.

The pair, who began dating in 2012 and married in Italy two years later, became one of the world’s most recognizable couples. Meanwhile, West, 43, has opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder, the AFP report added.