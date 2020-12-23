Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off the Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan, a river rafting expedition covering 900kms and public outreach programme, in Arunachal Pradesh”s Upper Siang district.

Rijiju flagged off the expedition from the Mayum hanging bridge in Gelling.

The minister tweeted:

The biggest river of our country, the mighty Brahmaputra is known as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh. It enters our motherland India near Gelling. Joined ‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan’ at Tuting organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & NDRF.

Earlier today, Rijiju tweeted:

On the way to venue to join the BRAHMAPUTRA AAMANTRAN ABHIYAAN at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh. Siang (Brahmaputra) river enters into India at Gelling. The abhiyaan is organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and supported by Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, NDRF and other institutions.

A public outreach programme ‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan’ aimed at youths and students to popularise the concept of “living with the river”.

A combined data collection and sampling exercise will be undertaken on river water quality, sediments, bank erosion and fish habitat along the entire route, in collaboration with various reputed institutes, a PTI report said.

The Arunachal leg will move along the Siang river till Pasighat in East Siang district.Upon entering Assam’s Dhemaji district from Pasighat, the Assam leg will start along the Brahmaputra river, terminating at Assameralga in Mankachar district near the India-Bangladesh border, the report added.