Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
2

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off the Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan, a river rafting expedition covering 900kms and public outreach programme, in Arunachal Pradesh”s Upper Siang district.

Rijiju flagged off the expedition from the Mayum hanging bridge in Gelling.

The minister tweeted:

Related News

Guwahati Gears Up For COVID Vaccination Drive

‘Jur Homodol’ Against CAA in Dibrugarh

PM-KISAN Funds To Be Released On Dec 25

Sister Abhaya Murder: Priest, Nun Get Life Imprisonment

The biggest river of our country, the mighty Brahmaputra is known as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh. It enters our motherland India near Gelling. Joined ‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan’ at Tuting organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & NDRF.

Earlier today, Rijiju tweeted:

On the way to venue to join the BRAHMAPUTRA AAMANTRAN ABHIYAAN at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh. Siang (Brahmaputra) river enters into India at Gelling. The abhiyaan is organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and supported by Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, NDRF and other institutions.

A public outreach programme ‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan’ aimed at youths and students to popularise the concept of “living with the river”.

A combined data collection and sampling exercise will be undertaken on river water quality, sediments, bank erosion and fish habitat along the entire route, in collaboration with various reputed institutes, a PTI report said.

The Arunachal leg will move along the Siang river till Pasighat in East Siang district.Upon entering Assam’s Dhemaji district from Pasighat, the Assam leg will start along the Brahmaputra river, terminating at Assameralga in Mankachar district near the India-Bangladesh border, the report added.

You might also like
National

Shabana Azmi injured in accident; shifted to Kokilaben Hospital

Top Stories

Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Tests COVID+

Regional

Bilasipara: Another Person Succumbs to COVID-19

National

PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Ram Temple

National

Indian Navy celebrates Submarine Day

Regional

Gold bars seized from Guwahati Railway Station

Comments
Loading...