KKHSOU Confers Honorary Doctorate On Actor Adil Hussain

Internationally acclaimed actor from Assam Adil Hussain has been awarded the Honorary Ph.D. (Honouris Causa) degree by the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU).

The 57-year-old actor has been conferred with the recognition at the 4th Convocation of the varsity on Sundaay.

Hussain taking it to Twitter, said, “Deeply Humbled by this recognition by my own State University! This would have made my father very happy as well. Thank you @KKHSOU1”.

Besides, Adil Hussain, the conferment of D.Litt (Honoris Causa) has been given on Professor Ranjit Kumar Dev Goswami, and Ph.D. (Honoris Causa) on Dipok Kumar Barthakur, and Surath Nazary. Moreover, Ph.D. and M.Phil. Scholars of the varsity will be awarded their degrees.

The fourth convocation was held at Srimanta Sankaradev International Auditorium, Guwahati. Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Assam University, Professor Jagdish Mukhi, presided the convocation ceremony, while, Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University Professor Nageshwar Rao was the invited chief guest.