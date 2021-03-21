Top StoriesEntertainmentRegional

KKHSOU Confers Honorary Doctorate On Actor Adil Hussain

By Pratidin Bureau
35

Internationally acclaimed actor from Assam Adil Hussain has been awarded the Honorary Ph.D. (Honouris Causa) degree by the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU).

The 57-year-old actor has been conferred with the recognition at the 4th Convocation of the varsity on Sundaay.

 Hussain taking it to Twitter, said, “Deeply Humbled by this recognition by my own State University! This would have made my father very happy as well. Thank you @KKHSOU1”.

Related News

Vote Out ‘Loot Ka Engine’ Congress: PM Modi In…

Monday Tea garden bandh withdrawn

Tea industry fear collapse as BJP-Cong vie for tea voters

NE Will Be Torch Bearer Of New India: Jitendra Singh

Besides, Adil Hussain, the conferment of D.Litt (Honoris Causa) has been given on Professor Ranjit Kumar Dev Goswami, and Ph.D. (Honoris Causa) on Dipok Kumar Barthakur, and Surath Nazary. Moreover, Ph.D. and M.Phil. Scholars of the varsity will be awarded their degrees.

The fourth convocation was held at Srimanta Sankaradev International Auditorium, Guwahati. Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Assam University, Professor Jagdish Mukhi, presided the convocation ceremony, while, Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University Professor Nageshwar Rao was the invited chief guest.

You might also like
National

Reliance Jio to Lose Out on Potential Revenue

National

Delhi | Metro & Bus Travel Free for Women

Top Stories

MGVK Bhanu likely to contest LS polls

World

Coronavirus: Death Toll nearing 500

Regional

Illegal Liquor Dens Busted in Guwahati, 2 Detained

Regional

Assam Lawyers demand to scrape CAA

Comments
Loading...