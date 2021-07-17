KMSS Welcomes CM’s Announcement On Land Lease In Ghy Hills

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti on Saturday said that they welcome the decision taken by the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the land lease on the hills of Guwahati.

The statement was made by the political party in a pressmeet at the Gandhibasti KMSS headquarters in Guwahati.

The KMSS said, “All the landless people in Assam must be given land lease certificates.”

The organisation called this move by the CM to provide land lease a positive news from yesterday’s budget session.

KMSS further urged the CM not to change his words or else the organisation will start agitation against it.

Regarding the budget of 2021-2022, the organisation stated that the budget is nothing new or innovative.

The budget comprises of some proposals and announcement along with promises made to the poor affected during Covid-19. There was no economical package in the Assam budget for the present session, said KMSS.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that all the new houses in the hills of Guwahati will be evicted. He also added that the situation will be monitored in the hills using drones.

