Kochi: 2 Navy Staffers Killed In Glider Crash

Two personnel of the Indian Navy died after their glider crashed in Kerala’s Kochi on Sunday, according to defence spokesperson.

He said the naval power glider was on a routine training sortie and took off from INS Garuda. It crashed near Thoppumpady bridge close to the naval base at around 7 am.

Sunil Kumar and Rajiv Jha were on a training schedule when their glider crashed and they suffered serious injuries. They were rescued and shifted to INHS Sanjivani. However, they were later declared dead.

The glider is being salvaged and a board of inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command into the incident, the report added.