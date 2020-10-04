NationalTop Stories

Kochi: 2 Navy Staffers Killed In Glider Crash

By Pratidin Bureau
File Courtesy: Matrubhumi
54

Two personnel of the Indian Navy died after their glider crashed in Kerala’s Kochi on Sunday, according to defence spokesperson.

He said the naval power glider was on a routine training sortie and took off from INS Garuda. It crashed near Thoppumpady bridge close to the naval base at around 7 am.

Sunil Kumar and Rajiv Jha were on a training schedule when their glider crashed and they suffered serious injuries. They were rescued and shifted to INHS Sanjivani. However, they were later declared dead.

Related News

Tripura Critical In Bilateral Ties With Bangladesh

Law & Order Collapsed In Tripura, Alleges CPI(M)

Delhi: 4 Held For Planning Terror Attack

Ghy: Ferry Services To Resume From Monday

The glider is being salvaged and a board of inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command into the incident, the report added.

You might also like
Regional

Prafulla Mahanta boycotts Poll

Regional

Assam TET Likely In September

Regional

Miscreants set woman on fire

National

Protests erupt across India against Amit Shah’s language proposal

Sports

NEUFC held at home by ATK in a goalless stalemate

Regional

Major Flood Threat in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur

Comments
Loading...