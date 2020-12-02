Top StoriesRegional

Kokrajhar: AK-47, Around 300 Ammunition Seized

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
62

Assam Police have recovered one AK-47 and 299 illegal arms and ammunition at Bathouguri village in Kokrajhar during a search operation that was launched on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Kokrajhar Police recovered 290 numbers of 7.62 and nineteen numbers of .303 ammunitions along with one AK 47 rifle.


“On December 1- from Bathouguri village under Balajan op @KokrajharPolice recovered one AK 47, 7.62 ammn 290 nos and .303 ammn 19 nos, which were kept concealed near a fish pond. Another step towards peaceful BTR elections @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @CMOfficeAssam” tweeted GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Assam.

Related News

FIR Against Gangs Of Wasseypur Writer Zeeshan Quadri

Assam Records Two More COVID Deaths

Kerala: IMD Issues Red Alert For Cyclone Burevi

BTR Polls: Congress-AIUDF Campaign Together

The Assam Police have also recovered one AK-47 rifle with one magazine and 55 rounds of ammunition in the Baksa district, the police said on Wednesday.

You might also like
Regional

GP President arrested in Bongaigaon

Regional

174 additional MBBS seats in Medical Colleges of Assam

Top Stories

Nagaland: Gauhati HC Stays Ban On Dog Meat

National

Veteran Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan Passes Away

National

IPL 2019 : SRH beat RCB by 118 Runs

National

JeM planning even bigger attack: Intel

Comments
Loading...