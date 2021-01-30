Koliabor: 12 Cattle Heads Killed As Truck Falls Into Gorge

In a horrific incident, a cattle laden truck met with an accident, killing its driver along with 12 cows in Koliabor’s Burhapara area on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the incident happened when the truck, which was on its way towards Nagaon from Tinsukia, lost control and fell into a gorge. While the driver was killed in the accident, one of the occupants sustained critical injuries.

The deceased was identified as one Ramzan Ali. The injured individual, one Mazarul Haque, was admitted to Tezpur Medical College & Hospital soon after.