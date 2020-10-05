Kolkata Gets Underground Metro After 25 Years

After 25 years, Kolkata has got an underground metro station on Sunday as the East-West line will be extended till Phoolbagan, an official said.
The Phoolbagan metro station is the first underground one to be opened on the line that will connect Sector V to Howrah Maidan, he said. Services of the East-West Metro began earlier this year between Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium in the first phase.
Commercial services between Phoolbagan and Sector V will commence from Monday, the official said.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off the first train from Phoolbagan through a video link, the official said.
Owing to the COVID-19 situation, there will be no formal function at the venue.
The underground MG Road metro station on the North- South line was opened in September 1995. All metro stations opened after that are either elevated or at grade-level, a PTI report said.
The 16.6-km-long rapid transit system, connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, may be completed by mid- 2022, the report added.