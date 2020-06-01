Top StoriesRegional

Kolkata-Guwahati-Lilabari Flight service resumes

By Pratidin Bureau
77

After a gap of two months, Air-India on Sunday resumed its air services on the Kolkata-Guwahati-Lilabari route.

Air services to Lilabari near North Lakhimpur remained suspended following the ban on air travel by the Central Government due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown from March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, an ATR aircraft of Air-India’s Kshetriya (regional) service touched down at Lilabari airport from Kolkata via LGBI Airport at Borjhar in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that air-service to this airport by Air-India was restricted to the Kolkata-Lilabari route only, that too with irregularity, before suspension of operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

