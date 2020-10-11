Kolkata Metro Services Disrupted After Woman Attempts Suicide

A woman attempted suicide on Sunday by jumping in front of a moving train at Belgachia metro station in Kolkata, disrupting services on the North-South line for 45 minutes.

According to metro officials as reported by NDTV, the services were disrupted from 11:35 am to 12:20 pm.

This was the first suicide attempt in Kolkata Metro since the resumption of services following suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the official said.

The woman was admitted to a nearby hospital, she added.