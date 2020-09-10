Kolkata Metro Services To Resume From Sept 14

After issuance of Centre’s guidelines on resuming rail and metro operations all across the country from September 7, West Bengal government on Thursday announced that Kolkata metro services will resume from 8 am on September 14.

A total of 110 trains will run at an interval of 10 minutes, the notification stated. Only passengers carrying smart cards will be allowed to travel. Furthermore, there will be no services on Sunday.

The trains will run from8 am to 7 pm everyday at a maximum gap of 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Bengal government has allowed NEET (UG) candidates to travel along with their parents on Sunday.

Candidates will have to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations.

A total of 66 trains – 33 each in up and down directions – will run on September 13 from 11 am to 7 pm from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash. These services will be available every 15 minutes, the notification said.