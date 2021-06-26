Kolkata: Vaccine Fraudster May Now Be Charged With Attempt To Murder

The Kolkata Police will appeal to court today to add Section 307 to the list of charges against the alleged vaccine fraudster in Kolkata who held at least three vaccination camps.

He may now be charged with attempt to murder.

As per reports, the police said that instead of the Covid vaccine, Debanjan Deb gave people shots of the anti-biotic Amikacin without checking if they were allergic to any particular antibiotic, which could have turned fatal for them.

It has been believed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself instructed the commissioner of Kolkata police to add the attempt to murder case. She has also reportedly told him that no one associated with the fraud should be spared.

However, the BJP has accused the Trinamool of being involved in the scam.

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said, “The Trinamool has now started a vaccine syndicate. Who knows where else such fraud is going on. Similar frauds could be happening in other parts of the state as well.”

An advocate at the Calcutta High Court has filed a PIL for a CBI probe in the case.

Kolkata Police. “We are of course checking out all claims he is making,” Mr Sharma said.

Meanwhile, police have identified 515 people who took the shot at Kasba and 72 at a college where the fraudster held a camp as well. A hunt is on to identify others who may have taken the shot at Kasba. The total number of victims could be as high as 2,000, officials said.

On the chief minister’s orders, the victims have to be identified and examined by the municipal corporation, and, once declared fit, they should be given the vaccines.