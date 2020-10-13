Top StoriesNational

Kolkata’s Double-Decker Buses To Make a Comeback

By Pratidin Bureau
After being out of operation for 15 long years, Kolkata will witness its iconic double-decker buses make a comeback.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today reportedly unveiled two double-decker buses that will be used for Durga Puja Parikrama. However, post that, they will be used for promoting tourism in the City of Joy.

Hindustan Times quoted a transport department official as saying, “As of now these two will be used for puja parikrama and pandal hopping. Later they will be used for tourism, such as hop-on hop-off tours. They are not meant for commercial services.”

“The buses will be painted in blue and white, the favourite colour of the chief minister, and will be BS-IV complaint. One of the main purposes the old double decker buses were phased out was that they used to consume a lot of fuel and hence were uneconomical. They were polluting too,” the official further added.

