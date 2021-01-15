NationalTop Stories

Kumbh Mela: Over 7 lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga

By Pratidin Bureau
An estimated seven lakh devotees took a holy dip in River Ganga in Haridwar marking the commencement of Kumbh Mela on Thursday, Uttarkhand government announced the numbers.

Around 7,11,000 devotees performed rituals at Har ki Pairi, a statement from the government said.

Meanwhile, the government also claimed that COVID-19 protocols were followed, and 974 persons were found violating the guidelines.

“The soldiers of Uttarakhand’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Paramilitary Force (CPF) and five teams of the Bomb Disposal Squad are deployed in Haridwar for the safety of devotees during the Kumbh Mela 2021,” the state government said.

Keeping in view the coronavirus outbreak, the Kumbh Mela is being held for 48 days in Haridwar instead of three-and-a-half months. The fair will conclude on April 27.

