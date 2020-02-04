Kunal Kamra incident: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Refuses To Fly with IndiGO

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come out in support of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra after Kamra was banned from four airlines including IndiGo, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet after his in-flight encounter with a TV journalist a few days ago.

As per reports, Kashyap who was in Kolkata to participate in an event requested his organizers to change his airlines from IndiGO to Vistara.

Commenting on Kamra banned incident, Kashyap said, “The Banned was very unreasonable.”

Kashyap added, “My thing is, there is nothing I can do about it. It does not make much of a difference. But as I wanted to register my dissent, I thought that I would not fly IndiGo”.