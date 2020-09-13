Ladakh: Construction Of Sports Facilities To Be Launched

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju reached Ladakh on Sunday to launch the construction of sports infrastructure in the union territory.

Rijiju took to his twitter handle and conveyed the same.

“Reached Ladakh to start construction of some important sports infrastructures. Had preliminary discussions with the Local MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chief Executive Councilor with his team of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, the minister, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh laid the e-foundation of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex in Hiranagar of Kathua district.