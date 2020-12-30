Laika Dadhia: 50-Years Old Woman Protestor Dies

A tensed situation prevailed in Tinsukia after a woman protestor died at a makeshift camp close to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The woman was a part of a group of protestors camped in Lejaihola who hail from the flood-prone Mishing majority Laika Dadhiya village and are demanding rehabilitation from the government.

The 50-year old woman, Rebati Pegu, who joined the protestors seeking rehabilitation, fell severely ill on Tuesday. She was consequently shifted to her village after she fell ill where she breathed her last.

Meanwhile, another woman protestor who was fallen sick at the protest site has been admitted to the hospital.

According to reports, a total of 10 people have fallen sick at the protest site. A protestor while speaking to media said that they have been ignored throughout the period by the government.

The protestors also sought removal of the Tinsukia DC Bhaskar Pegu and also condemned the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s inaction over the protestors despite several requests demanding rehabilitation.