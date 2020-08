Lakhimpur suddenly finds itself in the grip of flood.

There has been a sudden and unexpected swelling in the waters of Ranganadi and Singari rivers.

The rising waters of Singara have washed away the road connecting Dol Hat and Phulbari.

On the other hand, Ranganadi, which is also in spate, has washed out the bridge at 1 number Pasnoi.

As per sources, NEEPCO hasn’t released any water. The actual reason causing the sudden surge is still not known.