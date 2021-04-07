Lakhimpur Hotel Sealed After Guest Test COVID-19 +VE

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid the COVID-19 surge across the country, a hotel in North Lakhimpur has been sealed by the district administration as a guest coming from outside has tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration sealed Hotel Maple Leaf after the guest who checked-in into the hotel after coming from Delhi has been detected with the virus.

According to reports, the guest had conducted a Covid test at New Delhi prior to his departure to North Lakhimpur and its report reached North Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital on Monday.

On Tuesday another guest in the hotel, also travelling from outside the state, was tested Covid positive.

The Lakhimpur district administration has also announced a mandatory RAT test for travellers arriving at Lilabari airport following the detection.

