Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister’s Son Denied Bail

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was denied bail by a court on Wednesday in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav told PTI that Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram rejected the bail applications of Ashish Mishra and his alleged accomplice Ashish Pandey.

Ashish Mishra, who was arrested on October 9 by the special investigation team after 12 hours of questioning, had been sent to three days in police custody from Tuesday.

Police have so far arrested four people in connection with the case — Ashish Mishra, Luvkush, Ashish Pandey and Bharti.