NationalTop Stories

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister’s Son Denied Bail

By Pratidin Bureau

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was denied bail by a court on Wednesday in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav told PTI that Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram rejected the bail applications of Ashish Mishra and his alleged accomplice Ashish Pandey.

Ashish Mishra, who was arrested on October 9 by the special investigation team after 12 hours of questioning, had been sent to three days in police custody from Tuesday.

Related News

JEE Advanced Result 2021 Likely To Be Declared On Friday

Manmohan Singh’s Condition Stable: AIIMS

Poppy Seeds Worth Over Rs 18 Lakh Seized In Mizoram

Sherman Ali Sent To Judicial Custody, Lodged In Guwahati…

Police have so far arrested four people in connection with the case — Ashish Mishra, Luvkush, Ashish Pandey and Bharti.

You might also like
Assam

Inter-district travel: 24 buses enroute Upper Assam today

National

J&K now two UTs

Assam

Bomdila witnesses snowfall after 2 years

National

BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM before floor test; skips trust vote

National

Jawan martyred in J&K blast

Top Stories

Assam Govt Carries Out Bureaucratic Reshuffle