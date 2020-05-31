Landslide in LSHP: Samujjal Asks Govt To Follow State Experts Opinion

At a time when the entire when there is a widespread sensation over the landslide problem that occurred in the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project (LSHP), AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya on Sunday said that the opinion by Expert Committee-Assam, State Experts stands vindicated.

A couple of days ago, state media houses published a series of reports in regard to the emerging landslide problem that occurred in the dam site, which led to the collapse of the guard wall of 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Power Project in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The report by a technical experts’ committee (TEC), which was submitted to the Planning Commission, has questioned the safety of the dam on the Subansiri river a tributary of the Brahmaputra. The project has been undertaken by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

Taking to Twitter, Bhattacharya said “Stop CONSTRUCTION OF BIG DAM & implement recommendations of Expert groups from Assam”