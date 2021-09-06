Landslides Cut Off Sikkim From Rest Of India, NH 10 Blocked

The National Highway 10 in Sikkim has been completely blocked due to landslides caused by torrential rain. This road blockade has cut off the northeastern state from the rest of the country.

As per reports, Border Roads Organisation personnel are clearing the highway at the 29 Mile area in West Bengal’s Kalimpong where the incident occurred.

“The debris from the overnight landslide has covered almost 70 m stretches and it will take some time to clear the road for one-way traffic,” PTI reported.

Meanwhile, vehicles have been diverted through an alternate narrower and longer road that passes via the Darjeeling hills.

The area, about 60 km from the Sikkim border town of Rangpo, is a trouble spot on the state’s lifeline NH-10. It was blocked due to landslides at least four times so far this monsoon.