NationalTop Stories

Landslides Cut Off Sikkim From Rest Of India, NH 10 Blocked

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational

The National Highway 10 in Sikkim has been completely blocked due to landslides caused by torrential rain. This road blockade has cut off the northeastern state from the rest of the country.

As per reports, Border Roads Organisation personnel are clearing the highway at the 29 Mile area in West Bengal’s Kalimpong where the incident occurred.

“The debris from the overnight landslide has covered almost 70 m stretches and it will take some time to clear the road for one-way traffic,” PTI reported.

Related News

Assam Govt Urges Centre For Special Package To Rejuvenate…

SC Refuses To Postpone NEET-UG Exam Scheduled From Sept 12

Manipur: CM N Biren Singh Inaugurates 30-Bedded Hospital

India Administered 680 Million Covid Vaccine Doses So Far

Meanwhile, vehicles have been diverted through an alternate narrower and longer road that passes via the Darjeeling hills.

The area, about 60 km from the Sikkim border town of Rangpo, is a trouble spot on the state’s lifeline NH-10. It was blocked due to landslides at least four times so far this monsoon. 

You might also like
Sports

Nilay Dutta named ACA acting president

National

MHA approaches paramilitary forces for views on recruiting transgenders as officers

Assam

How Sonowal’s cabinet Observes I-day

Pratidin Exclusive

Poverty not an obstacle, proves Abdul Aziz

National

India-China troops face-off along Sikkim

Top Stories

Farmers Announce Nationwide Rail Blockade On Feb 18