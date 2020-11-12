Lanka: Man Held For Raping Minor

Police on Thursday arrested a middle-aged man for raping a 12 year minor girl in Lanka.

The accused Kaliram Mudoi, a father of three children, raped her while she was alone at home three days ago.

Hearing the minor girl scream, neighbours and family rushed to spot and rescued her. The accused was beaten up by the residents and was handed over to the police in Kaki Mudoin village.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, police registered a case and arrested the accused under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

The accused has admitted to the heinous crime.

More details are awaited.