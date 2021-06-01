Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Largest-Ever Consignment Of Sputnik V Vaccine Reaches Hyderabad

By Pratidin Bureau
66

India has received the largest ever consignment of COVID-19 vaccine till date involving 56.6 tonnes of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

The consignment from Russia reached Hyderabad early Tuesday via a specially chartered freighter RU-9450.

According to GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) officials as reported by ANI, several import shipments of vaccines have been received prior to this, but today’s shipment of 56.6 tonnes of vaccines is the single largest import shipment of COVID-19 vaccines handled in India till date.

Related News

SC Seeks Information On Scheme For Children Orphaned By…

Assam: Sanitary Napkins Included In Flood Relief Items List

Plea In Delhi HC On ICMR Advisory Barring Second RT-PCR Test

Nagaon: Four-Day Total Lockdown Clamped In Raha

Also Read: India Records 1.27 Lakh Cases of COVID-19, Lowest in 54 Days

They added that Sputnik V vaccines need specialized handling as it needs to be stored at a temperature of -20 degree Celsius.

GHAC has been working closely with the experts from the customer’s supply chain team, officials from the customs department and other relevant stakeholders over an extended period of time to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and handling processes are fully in place at the Air Cargo Terminal for smooth handling of the vaccine shipments.

GHAC further stated that over the next couple of years, major pharma companies in and around Hyderabad are expected to produce or import over 3.5 billion doses of different varieties of COVID vaccines.

Russia’s Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.

Sputnik V has been imported to India by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and will be manufactured locally by the pharmaceutical major in the coming months.

Also Read: COVID Patient Who Was Administered DRDO’s 2-DG Drug Dies At JMCH
You might also like
National

Kerala: Family of four found in pit, revenge, black magic behind plot, reveals Police

National

Coronavirus | Taj Mahal to Remain Close till March-end

Top Stories

ILP diverts CAA issue in NE

Assam

Meghalaya Hotels to reopen from July 1

Pratidin Exclusive

NEC-NEDA Meet | Jamugurihat weaves dreams in looms

Top Stories

NRC on August 31, SC refuses re-verification

Comments
Loading...