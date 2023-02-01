Fancy Bazar Murder: Father Of Victim Identifies Body

Guwahati Police on Wednesday established the identity of the victim woman in connection with the Fancy Bazar hotel murder case.
The deceased woman was identified as Aasma Khatun, a resident of Mankchar in Assam. According to the police, the father of the victim positively identified her.
The father said that the woman had been missing for over a month, informed police officials today.
It may be noted that on January 30, the prime accused in the sensational murder case that took place in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area, was brought to Pan Bazar Police Station.
According to reports, the prime accused Faizuddin was brought to Guwahati from West Bengal after the police team that had gone to apprehend him, was granted the transit remand.
The case pertained to the murder of a woman, whose body was found at a hotel room in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar on January 25. Initial reports suggested that the woman was the wife of the person who was nowhere to be found following the incident.
However, in a dramatic turn of events, it was later revealed that the woman, who was found dead at a hotel in Guwahati, was not the actual wife.
Earlier that day, the recovery of a woman’s body from a room of Hotel Rajhans in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area shocked the authorities and hotel staff. As per initial reports, it was thought that the woman had been staying at the hotel along with the husband, who was missing since the incident came to the fore.
The finger was soon pointed towards the missing husband as the prime suspect in connection with the matter. However, it was soon confirmed that he was not the husband of the woman.
Following initial investigation, police identified the suspect as Faizuddin. Upon questioning his relatives about his whereabouts, it was revealed that the deceased woman was not his wife.