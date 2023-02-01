Fancy Bazar Murder: Father Of Victim Identifies Body

Guwahati Police on Wednesday established the identity of the victim woman in connection with the Fancy Bazar hotel murder case.

The deceased woman was identified as Aasma Khatun, a resident of Mankchar in Assam. According to the police, the father of the victim positively identified her.

The father said that the woman had been missing for over a month, informed police officials today.

It may be noted that on January 30, the prime accused in the sensational murder case that took place in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area, was brought to Pan Bazar Police Station.

According to reports, the prime accused Faizuddin was brought to Guwahati from West Bengal after the police team that had gone to apprehend him, was granted the transit remand.

The case pertained to the murder of a woman, whose body was found at a hotel room in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar on January 25. Initial reports suggested that the woman was the wife of the person who was nowhere to be found following the incident.