Assam Govt to Launch ‘City Cab’ Service App

Assam government is going to launch a new cab service app for the citizens in 2023. This was informed by transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Saturday.

Earlier today, Suklabaidya held a meeting with the cab drivers of the city at ISBT in Guwahati.

According to sources, the new cab service launched by the government itself will be made affordable for the customers.

The service will also benefit the drivers as they will not have to pay any commission for each ride to the app except Rs. 12.50 per day.

As many as 50,000 cabs will be employed under this cab service.

It may be noted that since the government has put relaxation on covid-19 lockdown, the cab and bike service has been a headache for many commuters as they demand extra cash and if refused they cancel the ride. Taking cognizance of this issue, our state government undertook few strict steps to stop this issue however, it did not have any affect.

On the other hand, the cab drivers alleged that the cab companies under which they provide the service took huge commission for each ride due to which they do not earn much profit.

The government came up with this initiative so that it benefits both the customers and service providers.